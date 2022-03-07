WORLD

Indonesia launches visa on arrival service for travellers from 23 countries

By NewsWire
0
0

The Indonesian government has opened special visa on arrival services for international travellers from 23 countries to restore the tourism sector, the Directorate General of Immigration has said.

The 23 countries include Australia, the US, the Netherlands, Brunei, the Philippines, Britain, Italy, Japan, Germany, Cambodia, Canada, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, France, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and Vietnam, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The special tourist visas can be obtained in Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, but foreign tourists can leave the Indonesian territory through other immigration offices,” the directorate’s spokesman Arya Pradhana Anggakara told the news agency.

International travellers are only required to bring passports valid at least for six months, return or onward tickets to continue their journeys to other countries, proofs of hotel room reservation in Indonesia, health insurance, and certificates showing negative results of Covid-19.

With the special visa, foreign travellers are allowed to stay in Indonesia for a maximum of 30 days and the permit can be extended once.

