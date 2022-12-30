HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

Indonesia lifts Covid related public mobility restrictions

NewsWire
0
0

The Indonesian government has decided to lift Covid-19 related public activity restrictions nationwide, President Joko Widodo announced on Friday.

The decision was taken on the basis on the latest infection figures, Widodo said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Xinhua news agency reported.

After more than 10 months of deliberation and consideration of the numbers available, the government has decided to put an end to the public mobility restriction protocol, locally known as ‘PPBM’, Widodo said.

“There will be no more restrictions on gatherings and movements,” the President said.

However, the president called on the public to stay vigilant despite the PPBM termination.

“I advise all sectors of the nation to be careful and alert. The public must increase their awareness of vigilance against the risk of Covid-19.”

He also recommended that people should continue to wear face masks in crowded places or indoors.

20221230-173003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How genes helped people cope with pandemic stress

    Covid: Inserting breathing tubes early may cut ICU stay

    Goa recommends ivermectin to all above 18 to combat Covid in...

    Centre may stop pre-call Covid announcements