WORLD

Indonesia marks 35th trade surplus in March

NewsWire
0
0

Indonesia posted a trade balance surplus of $2.91 billion in March, marking the 35th surplus since May 2020, authorities said on Monday.

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the value of exports in March was $23.50 billion in March, down by 11.33 per cent from the same month last year, while the value of imports was $20.59 billion, down by 6.26 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The highest non-oil and gas exports in the first quarter of 2023 went to the US at $5.83 billion and Japan at $5.41 billion, with a combined contribution of 43.02 per cent to the total export value.

From January to March 2023, Indonesia received non-oil and gas items from Japan worth $4.25 billion, and Thailand $2.92 billion, with a combined contribution of 47.64 per cent.

“The surplus mainly came from the non-oil and gas sector of $4.58 billion, but reduced by a deficit in the oil and gas sector of $1.67 billion,” said BPS Deputy for Statistical Methodology and Information, Imam Machdi, in a press conference.

20230417-135404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-origin Uber driver reported killed by 15-year-old in New York

    Heavy floods hit southern Thailand, rescue continues

    Korea Open: Ostapenko to face Alexandrova in final after Raducanu retires

    Pig-skin corneal implant restores sight in blind, visually impaired