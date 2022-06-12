Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen and Chen Yufei clinched the respective men’s and women’s singles titles at the BWF Indonesia Masters 2022 at the Istora Senayan, here on Sunday.

Denmark’s Axelsen needed just 41 minutes to secure a comfortable straight-game victory over his rival, third-seeded Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei.

The Dane wrapped up proceedings 2110, 2112 against the world number four, clinching his third individual title of the season in the process. He had previously clinched victory at both the prestigious All England Open, as well as at the European Championships in Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Chinese shuttler Chen was tested by Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, who was seeking a rare victory over the Chinese.

The Olympic champ was taken to a third-game decider before she finally saw off Intanon’s challenge 2116, 1821, 2115.

For Chen, triumph in Jakarta marks a first individual tournament victory since she won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games, and her first on tour since claiming the Malaysia Masters trophy in January 2020.

