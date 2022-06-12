SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Indonesia Masters: Viktor Axelsen, Chen Yufei clinch singles titles

NewsWire
0
0

Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen and Chen Yufei clinched the respective men’s and women’s singles titles at the BWF Indonesia Masters 2022 at the Istora Senayan, here on Sunday.

Denmark’s Axelsen needed just 41 minutes to secure a comfortable straight-game victory over his rival, third-seeded Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei.

The Dane wrapped up proceedings 2110, 2112 against the world number four, clinching his third individual title of the season in the process. He had previously clinched victory at both the prestigious All England Open, as well as at the European Championships in Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Chinese shuttler Chen was tested by Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, who was seeking a rare victory over the Chinese.

The Olympic champ was taken to a third-game decider before she finally saw off Intanon’s challenge 2116, 1821, 2115.

For Chen, triumph in Jakarta marks a first individual tournament victory since she won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games, and her first on tour since claiming the Malaysia Masters trophy in January 2020.

20220612-181204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swiss Open: Sindhu clinches women’s singles title, Prannoy finishes as runner-up...

    All England Badminton: China’s world champions Chen/Jia suffer first-round loss

    All England Badminton: Lakshya Sen storms into final, makes history (Ld)

    Orleans Masters: Indian shuttler Mithun Manjunath settles for silver