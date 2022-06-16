SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy advances to quarterfinals after beating NG Ka Long

NewsWire
0
0

Continuing his good form, ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy moved into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open 2022 after beating Angus NG Ka Long of Hong Kong, here on Thursday.

India’s only remaining challenge at the BWF Super 1000 event, Prannoy, ranked 23rd in the badminton rankings, defeated world No 12 Angus 21-11, 21-18 in the men’s singles Round of 16 match at the Istoria Stadium.

The 29-year old Prannoy settled early and kept his higher-ranked opponent on toes from the start, countering Long’s speed efficiently with precise returns.

The shuttler from Hong Kong began the second game with much more intent and used the space well before Prannoy took back the momentum after being tied at 7-7. The Indian then sealed the second game and match in 41 minutes.

Prannoy, who was instrumental in India’s first-ever Thomas Cup win last month, will face the winner of the match between world No 41 Brice Leverdez of France and Denmark’s world No 13 Rasmus Gemke in the quarterfinals of the BWF Super 1000 badminton tournament on Friday.

Earlier in the day, world No 30 Sameer Verma lost to fifth-ranked Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 10-21, 13-21 in 43 minutes. On the other hand, India’s top women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also crashed out after losing to Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China 16-21, 13-21.

Meanwhile, the men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to China’s Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi 19-21, 15-21 in their round of 16 match.

20220616-173204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thomas and Uber Cup: Indian men reach semis after 43 years,...

    Swiss Open badminton: Sumeeth-Ashwini advance; Team China pulls out with Covid...

    Thailand Open: Sindhu reaches semis with win over world No 1...

    Uber Cup badminton: Indian women’s team in quarters with 4-1 win...