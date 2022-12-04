WORLD

Indonesia plans to build nuclear power plant, seeks investors

NewsWire
0
0

Indonesia aims to develop a nuclear power plant in 2039 to achieve net zero emissions and support domestic needs for energy, the country’s Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (BAPETEN) said on Sunday.

The agency’s Director for Nuclear Installation and Material Control, Haendra Subekti, said in a statement that to realise the target, Indonesia is currently looking for investors to help finance the plant’s construction, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We have drafted the regulations on the nuclear infrastructure safety, preparing the location for the plant and formulating the trial operation. All of these have been nearly completed,” Subekti said, adding that the location of the nuclear power plant will not be in earthquake-prone areas.

“For now, there have been a few private companies that are willing to invest, but we’re expecting more investors to come,” he said.

Indonesia’s plan to establish a nuclear power plant has been stipulated under a government regulation on the operation of risky businesses. The plant aims to provide new and renewable energy for the Southeast Asian country so that it can reach its zero emissions target.

20221205-014804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Archaeologists find over 6,500-yr-old pearl bead in Qatar grave

    Google tracks highest private data among Big Tech firms: Report

    Why these rare voices of dissent in China?

    Australia announces bid to host UN Climate Change Conference in 2026