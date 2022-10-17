WORLD

Indonesia posts trade surplus of nearly $5 bn in September

Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of $4.99 billion in September, with an export value of $24.80 billion and an import value of $19.81 billion, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported.

Non-oil and non-gas commodities still made the largest contribution to the surplus, particularly from mineral fuel, including coal and crude palm oil (CPO), according to the agency.

“The surplus was also contributed by stronger government policies, including the extension of the CPO export zero levy,” the agency’s Deputy for Distribution Statistics and Services Setianto said on Monday in a press conference, adding that exports of manufactures, such as vehicles and spare parts, also increased during the month.

Setianto pointed out that non-oil and gas exports to China, the US and India remained strong and became the main contributors to Indonesia’s total exports, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also said that Indonesia recorded an increase in coal exports to European countries ahead of the winter season.

