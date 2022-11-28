WORLD

Indonesia relaunches multiple entry visa

NewsWire
0
0

Indonesia has relaunched the multiple entry visa which was deactivated amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a top official said on Monday.

“With this visa, business people and foreign tourists are allowed to travel to Indonesia many times a year without re-applying for a visa,” Xinhua news agency quoted Acting Director General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana as saying.

Every time they visit Indonesia, they can stay for a maximum of 60 days, he added.

Holders of this visa are allowed to enter and leave Indonesia in Riau Islands province and they are free to visit other areas in this Southeast Asian country during the stay.

20221128-155206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hamas denies having military sites in Gazan civilian areas

    Global Covid caseload tops 258.6 mn

    It would be a mistake to include both Anderson, Broad for...

    Hungary will have enough gas for the winter: Official