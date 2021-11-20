Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 393 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,253,098, according to the country’s health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in the country rose by 14 to 143,728, while 379 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,101,216, Xinhua news reported, citing the ministry.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on January 13.

More than 134.02 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 88.76 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia has so far administered over 223.98 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

