HEALTHWORLD

Indonesia reports 4,189 newly-confirmed Covid-19 cases

NewsWire
0
5

Indonesia has confirmed 4,189 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,995,876, the Health Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose by 107 to 154,570 on Saturday, while 10,943 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,702,163.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 195.71 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while more than 157.56 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January 2021 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered more than 372.93 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

20220327-032603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

    WHO gives 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana

    With only 214 active cases, 31 UP districts are Covid free

    Covid: 70 recover, 68 new cases in J&K