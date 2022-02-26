Indonesia reports 46,643 newly-confirmed Covid-19 cases

Indonesia has confirmed 46,643 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,504,418, the Health Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose by 258 to 147,844 on Saturday, while 41,805 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,778,039.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 190.67 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while more than 143.77 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January 2021 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has administered more than 344.25 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

