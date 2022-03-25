HEALTHWORLD

Indonesia reports 5,808 new Covid-19 cases, 122 more deaths

Indonesia has confirmed 5,808 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,986,830, the country’s Health Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the death toll from the coronavirus in the country rose by 122 to 154,343 on Thursday, while 18,272 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,676,510.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination program to curb the spread of the virus, more than 195.36 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while more than 156.33 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January 2021 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered more than 369.85 million doses of vaccines, including the third booster jabs.

