Indonesia’s Covid tally has mounted to 1,329,074 with 6,208 fresh cases, while the country’s death toll rose to 35,981 with 195 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 7,382 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,136,054, Xibhua reported.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,737 new cases, West Java 876, Central Java 630, East Java 445 and East Kalimantan 378.

