The Indonesian Navy has said the authorities were strengthening supervision over export ships and would seize any of them trying to bring crude palm oil (CPO) out of the country.

The supervision on Thursday follows Indonesia’s policy on the prohibition of exports of CPO, refined palm oil, refined, bleached and deodorised palm olein, palm oil mill effluent and used cooking oil that took effect as of Thursday.

“As the President (Joko Widodo) has banned the CPO exports, we will seize all ships that try to bring CPO abroad. We keep in touch with related authorities,” Navy Chief of Staff, Admiral Yudo Margono told reporters.

He said more navy personnel have been deployed at the departure ports and distribution channel that are usually used for CPO exports, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto has said the export ban would last until the price of cooking oil in the country has reached below 14,000 rupiahs ($0.96) per litre.

