Indonesia is targeting zero new cases of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) by the end of this year as vaccination has reached more livestock, government spokesperson for FMD handing, Wiku Adisasmito said.

“The number of reported cases has subsided, and we hope that by the end of this year, the situation will be more under control,” the spokesperson added on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, FMD vaccination has reached 1,286,550 livestock, said the country’s Agriculture Ministry.

Six provinces have declared no new cases, including Bali, Riau Islands, Jakarta, and South Kalimantan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides vaccination, the Indonesian government is also taking other measures such as biosecurity, treatment, livestock testing and conditional slaughter to fight the disease.

Based on data from the FMD handling task force, as of August 9, as many as 24 out of 37 provinces had been exposed to FMD.

20220811-020401