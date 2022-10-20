HEALTHWORLD

Indonesia temporarily suspends liquid medicines after 99 kids die of acute kidney injury

NewsWire
0
0

Indonesia has temporarily suspended the circulation of all liquid medicines after 99 children died of acute kidney injury, while 206 cases were detected in 20 provinces, the Health Ministry said

“The number of cases has increased in children since late August, especially those aged less than six years. Some cases are accompanied by symptoms such as diarrhoea, coughing, nausea, or vomiting,” Ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril told reporters here on Wednesday.

The spokesman emphasised that the cases were not related to Covid-19 vaccines, reports Xinhua news agency.

Recently, about 70 children in Gambia died from acute kidney injury, which were allegedly related to the diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol content in four Indian-made cough syrups.

But Indonesia’s food and drug regulatory agency BPOM confirmed these drugs were not registered in the country.

The authorities said an investigation is underway.

20221020-102201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa govt slammed for allowing packed Holi events amid Covid surge

    Japan’s Okinawa suspends inoculation after more Moderna shots contaminated

    Assam announces fresh curbs, only fully vaccinated allowed in public places

    Colleges in Chennai divided over timing of examinations