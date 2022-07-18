Indonesia has planned to develop the production of red palm cooking oil and build some pilot factories in Sumatra and Kalimantan islands to support the industry, the country’s Minister for Cooperatives, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Teten Masduki said.

He added that the red palm cooking oil was expected to be an alternative option for the people because its selling prices were relatively cheaper than the widely-used refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palm oil, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The selling price in the market is cheaper because of its simpler process. It is also healthier and contains more nutrition than the cooking oil we usually consume,” Masduki said.

Unlike the RBD cooking oil, the red cooking oil does not undergo a bleaching process, making it contain higher protein and vitamin A.

