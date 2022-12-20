WORLD

Indonesia to produce nearly 700 mn ton of coal in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Indonesia has targeted to raise its coal production to 694 million ton to fulfill domestic supply and export demands, the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources announced.

“As we know that in 2022, we targeted to produce 663 million ton, and up to now the production has reached 94.6 per cent, or around 627 million ton. Next year our domestic needs are increasing, mostly for electricity,” the Director for Development of Coal Business of the Ministry’s Directorate General of Minerals and Coal, Lana Saria, said in a virtual seminar on Tuesday.

According to the Indonesian Coal Mining Association (APBI), Indonesia indeed needs to produce more coal next year as demands from China and India will also increase.

She said that Indonesia would continue to receive high coal demands from European countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2022, the coal export to Europe has significantly increased, reaching 4 million to 5 million ton, the largest coal export to Europe in history, while in previous years it only reached 500,000 ton, according to APBI.

20221221-044202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ODI World Cup in India next year will give format a...

    2 dead, 14 injured in Brazil aircraft crash

    N.Korean defector sentenced for breaking into police station

    All eyes again Indian-origin Nishad Singh, close associate of former FTX...