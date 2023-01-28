HEALTHWORLD

Indonesia to start rolling out Covid-19 vaccination for children under 6 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

Indonesia is set to roll out Covid-19 vaccinations for children under six years starting in the second quarter this year, the country’s Health Ministry announced.

“We’ve already calculated how many children aged six-years-old and below who need the vaccines and when the vaccines can be sent to Indonesia. Based on that, we estimate that the jabs can start in the second quarter,” Spokeswoman of Indonesia’s Health Ministry, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, told reporters in Jakarta on Saturday.

The Indonesian government has so far carried out Covid-19 vaccinations based on age categories, for children aged 6-11 years, 12-17 years, adults aged 18 years and above, and elderly people, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Friday, more than 204 million people across the country have received the first vaccine dose, more than 175 million have received the second dose, and 69 million received the third dose, according to data from the Ministry.

Around 1.2 million elderly and people who work in healthcare sectors have been prioritised to receive the fourth dose or the second booster vaccine.

20230129-040602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnataka minister urges children be sent to schools, BJP MLA against

    4th Covid jab triples protection against severe illness in people over...

    Boosters raise vax effectiveness against Omicron by 88%: UK studies

    6 int’l arrivals test positive for Covid-19 at B’luru airport