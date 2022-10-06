WORLD

Indonesia urges G20 parliaments to strengthen cooperation for global economic recovery

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has asked the parliaments of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries to strengthen cooperation to overcome the global crisis and promote world economic recovery amid geopolitical conflicts.

In the opening ceremony of the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Jakarta, attended by parliamentary representatives of members and dozens of invited parties, Widodo on Thursday expressed that global parliaments must be part of the solution to build dialogue, promote togetherness and avoid division.

“Multilateralism is the most effective way to overcome common challenges, because no single problem can be solved by one or more countries alone,” he said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The meeting held from October 6 to 7 in Jakarta is the right place for creating togetherness with the people and across countries to work together to solve problems and build a just world, the President added.

