Indonesia’s Ambassador to India, Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday and discussed issues relating to strengthening the bilateral ties.

An official statement quoting the Chief Minister said India and Indonesia have shared two millennia of close cultural and commercial contacts.

“We invite investments in sectors like pharmaceuticals, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), medical and other commodity sectors so that we can accelerate the growth for mutual growth,” Krisnamurthi said.

The Chief Minister said: “Out of various models of businesses like B2B, G2G and B2G, we believe in H2H model of working and that is heart to heart.”

He assured Krisnamurthi that possibilities of exploring other sectors of investment would also be discussed in other series of meetings at administration level from both ends.

He invited Indonesia to be part of Gita Mahotsav and Suraj Craft Mela which are organised in Kurukshetra and Surajkund every year, respectively.

The Chief Minister said Indonesia shares a long cultural bond with India and acewe look forward to nurturing the relationship by becoming partners in various sectors ensuring mutual benefits”.

The envoy appreciated the Chief Minister’s contribution in making Haryana as a sports hub. She said in future Indonesia would look forward to a sports exchange programme as their players are competent in the games of badminton and table tennis.

The Chief Minister and the envoy also discussed the opportunity to have a sister-sister relationship between Haryana and Indonesia.

