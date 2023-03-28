WORLD

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano erupts 4 times in single day

NewsWire
0
0

Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia’s Lampung province has erupted four times as of Tuesday afternoon, spewing ash columns up to the height of 2,500 meters above the crater, Indonesian authorities said.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) reported on Tuesday that the volcano in the Sunda Strait located between Java and Sumatra islands erupted at 04:12 a.m., 05:38 a.m., 07:43 a.m., and 12:21 p.m., respectively. The longest eruption on the day lasted for two minutes and 26 seconds, Xinhua news agency reoported.

PVMBG Head of Anak Krakatau Monitoring Post in Lampung Selatan regency Andi Suardi said that the volcanic activity of Anak Krakatau had significantly increased in the last few days. On Monday, the volcano erupted once at 10:50 p.m. and was covered in fog.

“The activity of the volcano is still unstable. We still can observe smoke coming from the crater. The status of Anak Krakatau now is still in level 3 alert. People are not allowed to do activities within a five-km radius from the crater,” Suardi said in a written statement.

Anak Krakatau, which means Child of Krakatau, has been sporadically active since it emerged from the sea at the beginning of last century.

The volcano is located far from the densely populated Java Island and Sumatra Island. However, it is near the busy shipping line connecting the islands.

20230329-005803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australian IT firm faces court for underpaying Indian worker

    Quarter of Iraqi population beneath poverty line in 2022: Ministry

    Tamil-origin trio fined for trying to steal electric cables in Singapore

    Erdogan invites Russian, Ukrainian leaders to hold talks in Istanbul