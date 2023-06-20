LIFESTYLEWORLD

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano has erupted, spewing ash as high as 1.5 km, according to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

“The column of ash was white to gray, with thick intensity, moving to the southeast,” said the Mount Anak Krakatau Monitoring Post Officer Jumono.

The eruption at 8.22la.m. on Monday was without a bang, with a maximum amplitude of 70 mm and a duration of 3 minutes and 2 seconds, reports Xinhua news agency.

Located between the islands of Java and Sumatra, Mount Anak Krakatau has been in the third level of danger since April 24, 2022, until now.

From June 6 to 11, this mountain turmoil increased, recording nine eruptions with volcanic ash throwing up to 3.5 km into the sky.

People have been advised not to move within a 5 km radius of the crater to avoid the impact of the eruption.

