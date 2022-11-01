WORLD

Indonesia’s inflation eases to 5.71% in Oct

NewsWire
0
0

Indonesia posted an inflation of 5.71 per cent year-on-year in October, lower than the previous month’s 5.95 per cent year-on-year, official figures revealed on Tuesday.

“The transportation group was the biggest contributor to October inflation, as a continuing impact of increase in fuel prices, which were lower than the previous month,” said Statistics Indonesia.

The government raised fuel costs on September 3, amid high international prices, a move which triggered an increase in commodity expenses in the domestic market, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, Indonesia’s inflation rate has exceeded the central bank’s target of 2 to 4 per cent since June, when the country posted an inflation of 4.35 per cent year-on-year.

The central bank has estimated the country’s inflation will reach 6.3 per cent this year, lower than the previous estimate of 6.6 to 6.7 per cent.

20221101-150205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand signs new partnership agreement with Cook Islands

    UN top envoy says Yemen violence escalation worst in years

    Africa main target of IS attacks: Moroccan FM

    Global Covid caseload tops 507.8 mn