Indonesia’s Johan defends title in int’l triathlon c’ship

Jakarta, Feb 23 (IANS) Indonesian triathlete Jauhari Johan has defended his champion title in the elite man category during an international triathlon championship in the country’s South Sumatra province, media reported.

Johan defeated other competitors from Europe and Asia during the 2020 Palembang International Triathlon Championship, which is part of the Indonesian Triathlon Series, reports Xinhua news agency.

He took 24 minutes and 4 seconds in swimming, 1 hour and 2 minutes and 43 seconds in cycling, and 36 minutes and 46 seconds in running.

The championship kicked off on Saturday and will end on Sunday, according to the committee.

“I am not strong enough in swimming, because I am not a swimmer. But in cycling and running, I have advantages,” said Johan, who won the sports category in a tournament held in the province last year.

The second position went to Australian Blake Kappler, who defeated Johan in swimming, but he was beaten by the Indonesian triathlete in running.

Another Indonesian M. Ahlulfirahman took the third place in the elite man category.

The elite man category was held on the first day for a 1,500-m swimming race, a 40-km cycling contest and a 10-km running event.

On the second day, the 2020 Plalembang International Triathlon staged the age group events on Sunday, starting from 17 years to over 60 years.

–IANS

kk/dpb