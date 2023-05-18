LIFESTYLEWORLD

Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, releasing lava 24 times

NewsWire
0
0

Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupted, releasing lava 24 times to the southwest throughout the day, said the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

Located on the border of the provinces of Central Java and Yogyakarta, Mount Merapi is now at the third dangerous level, said Mount Merapi monitoring post officer Yulianto on Thursday.

Authorities have recommended people not to stay within a radius of five km in the southwest and three km in the southeast sectors of the summit, to avoid volcanic ash and ejected material, Xinhua news agency reported.

The danger zone includes rivers originating from Merapi, on which cold lava flows.

20230519-012602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thousands of pregnant Russian women flying to Argentina for citizenship

    6-yr-old boy undergoes rare brain surgery in sitting position

    Expert advice on hormones that influence weight

    Jeremy Renner saved nephew in snowplow accident, according to Sheriff’s report