With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an Indore-based ‘Tala Chabi’ Sikligar interstate gang active in the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Joginder Singh (29) from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and Kartar Singh (25) from Maharashtra’s Parbhani district. They would frequently travel from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi, and stay in budget hotels near the Old and New Delhi Railway stations before burglarizing homes throughout the city.

The police also arrested Abhinay Soni (41), from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, who was the receiver of the stolen gold jewellery.

According to police, on February 18, an FIR was registered on the basis of complaint wherein it was alleged that the jewellery and Rs two lakh cash was stolen from the complainant’s house while he was in Haryana attending a marriage function.

During the investigation, the police team pursued the culprits using CCTV footage. The footage revealed that the accused changed vehicles twice, stealing them from narrow lanes, and employed a confusing tactic of wandering through different lanes to avoid being traced.

The gang ultimately abandoned the stolen vehicle and used multiple modes of public transport before walking back to their hotel.

“The team mapped out the entry and exit routes of the incident and the accused. Over 500 CCTV footage recordings were analyzed within a 15 km radius. With the help of CCTV footage, the team traced the burglars to a place of stay in Old Delhi, which was over 15 km away from the site of the incident,” said Rohit Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Poli ce (Shahdara).

Thereafter with help of human and technical intelligence, Joginder and Kartar were identified and apprehended.

On interrogation, Joginder revealed that he operates an Indore-based ‘Tala Chabi Sikligar’ gang and commits inter-state burglaries.

“While disclosing the modus operandi, Joginder told police that they came from MP to Delhi and stayed in budget hotels near Old and New Delhi Railway station. During daytime they roamed in the streets of various colonies in Delhi as key makers and when anyone called them for lock repair, they committed theft in the said house,” said the DCP.

“Moreover, they also see whether any house is locked and take a note of the houses which have been locked for two to three days and then commit multiple night burglaries in such houses. To commit these burglaries, they used to steal bikes and then use them in the commission of crime before leaving Delhi,” said the official.

Further on the instance of the accused, police also nabbed Abhinay, who was the receiver of the stolen jewellery. “So, for approx. 100gm of gold, equipment to repair, duplicate keys have been recovered,” said the official.

“The accused are wanted in case of burglary of other states as well and the identity which they shared in hotels were on addresses which were not used by them. Further investigation is underway to check their involvement in other cases and other receivers of stolen property,” the official added.

20230420-141402