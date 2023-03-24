A clerk posted in the collectorate of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore embezzled more than Rs 5 crore over a period of three years and transferred the money into his relatives’ accounts.

The clerk, identified as Milap Singh Chouhan and two others, Amit Nimbalkar and Ranjit Kirode embezzled the money from the amount sanctioned by the government for compensation to the farmers whose crops had been damaged by insects and other factors.

The accused also spent huge amounts of money on call girls and in bars apart from transferring the money to their wives’ and relatives’ accounts.

Collector Ilaiah Raja T, Additional Collector Rajesh Rathore and his team found that government funds amounting to more than Rs 5 crores were embezzled.

During investigation, the bank statements of the employees were also examined, which confirmed their involvement in the embezzlement.

A complaint has been filed at the Raoji Bazar police station in which 29 people have been made accused.

Chauhan is in police custody.

