INDIALIFESTYLE

Indore collectorate clerk, two others embezzle Rs 5 crore

NewsWire
0
0

A clerk posted in the collectorate of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore embezzled more than Rs 5 crore over a period of three years and transferred the money into his relatives’ accounts.

The clerk, identified as Milap Singh Chouhan and two others, Amit Nimbalkar and Ranjit Kirode embezzled the money from the amount sanctioned by the government for compensation to the farmers whose crops had been damaged by insects and other factors.

The accused also spent huge amounts of money on call girls and in bars apart from transferring the money to their wives’ and relatives’ accounts.

Collector Ilaiah Raja T, Additional Collector Rajesh Rathore and his team found that government funds amounting to more than Rs 5 crores were embezzled.

During investigation, the bank statements of the employees were also examined, which confirmed their involvement in the embezzlement.

A complaint has been filed at the Raoji Bazar police station in which 29 people have been made accused.

Chauhan is in police custody.

20230324-185202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two days ahead of ‘Chillai Kalan’ Kashmir shivers with biting cold

    Rajasthan becomes 2nd Indian state to sign MoU to save soil

    Anupam Kher has a fear of flying, reveals ‘Uunchai’ co-star Boman...

    MHA hold high-level review meeting on airport security