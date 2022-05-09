The accused in Indores shocking fire incident in which seven people were killed and nearly a dozen injured was slapped by a woman at a police station in Indore on Monday. As per reports, the woman who slapped the accused is the elder sister of the woman whose refusal for a relationship made him set the building on fire.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media showing the accused Shubham Dixit being slapped by a woman when he was taken out of the police station on Monday. In the video, the woman is also heard saying, “Kya Mila Tumko ye Sab Karke” (What did you get out of this). However, a police official controlled the situation.

Dixit was arrested by the Indore police on Sunday. The police stated that Dixit was angry over a dispute with a woman who lived in the building. “Late on Friday night, he called the woman for money. The conversation that took place near the building soon turned into a bitter argument and he threatened her. Subsequently, he came to the parking area of the building, took out petrol from a bike, poured it on the woman’s scooty and set it ablaze,” the police told the press on Sunday.

As per the police, during interrogation, Dixit said that he just wanted to set the scooty on fire because the woman cheated him. Dixit (28) is a resident of Jhansi. He was arrested from Lohamandi in Indore and was produced in a district court which sent him to custody for three days, police said.

He had allegedly torched the scooter of the woman residing in the residential building in Vijay Nagar locality after she rejected his marriage proposal. Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Dixit having blood on his hands and legs, lying on a stretcher in a hospital here, writhing in pain. The police said he had tried to flee from the spot after committing the crime and in the process fell on the road in the Lohamandi area and got injured.

