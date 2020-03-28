Indore reports 1 death and 7 fresh COVID-19 cases

Indore, March 31 (IANS) COVID-19 woes returned to haunt Indore after Sunday’s breather as seven out of eight patients were tested positive on Monday in Madhya Pradesh were from the city.

The state government had tried out administrative changes replacing the Indore district collector and the DIG of police on Sunday.

A 41-year-old man died in the city on Monday afternoon taking the state death toll to four in the state.

A health official said the deceased, a resident of Rajkumar Colony, was admitted to a private hospital here on March 23 and tested positive for the virus on March 26.

The state now has 47 COVID-19 positive cases.

The Dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Jyoti Bindal confirmed seven patients from Indore and one from Ujjain were the latest to be testing positive.

A 38-year-old man who died in Ujjain on March 27 was infected with coronavirus as his test report revealed on Monday morning.

Ujjain Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anusuiya Gawli said, “We got a report from MGM college pathology laboratory on Monday that confirmed the man’s death was due to coronavirus. He died on March 27 night, an hour after being admitted in critical condition at Madhav Nagar hospital in Ujjain.”

“The deceased suffered from high blood pressure and had complained of chest pain and discomfort before admission to the hospital. At first glance, he looked a heart patient,” she said adding that his blood samples were sent for test as he demonstrated the virus-like symptoms.

He had visited Neemuch district five days before he fell ill. He mingled with friends from Rajasthan at a party. After his return to Ujjain he was down with fever, cold and cough. The patient’s house and the Amber locality in Ujjain have been isolated and a survey has begun to check the spread of virus.

Earlier in the morning, the authorities confirmed that eight fresh cases of the virus in MP taking their number to 47.

City- wise break-up of the positive cases is: Indore (27), Jabalpur (eight), Ujjain (five), Bhopal (three) and Shivpuri and Gwalior (two each).

–IANS

naidu/rt