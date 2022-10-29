INDIA

In a shocking incident, two minors were tied to a truck with rope and dragged on suspicion of mobile theft in Indore.

The brutal punishment was executed by a group of individuals in the presence of several people at a vegetable market in the Rajendra Nagar area of the city on Friday.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the minors with their hands and legs were tied with rope being mercilessly dragged by a truck. What was more shocking is the fact that the people present there were either busy filming the brutal act, or running behind the truck.

As the video went viral, the local police took cognisance of the matter and launched a probe after registering a case.

“A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab those involved in the incident,” a police officer said.

However, it wasn’t the only incident when people have punished someone on suspicion of theft, as such acts have become common across Madhya Pradesh now, especially in cases of theft or religious issues.

A similar incident was reported on October 24 when a man was tied to a pole and brutally thrashed by a group of people merely on the suspicion of stealing cotton from a field. A case was registered on October 27 after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

In August, a tribal man was shot dead while three others were injured after forest guards opened fire on them near the Katiyapura forest beat in Vidisha district on suspicion of stealing dry wood.

