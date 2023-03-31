INDIA

Indore temple tragedy: Death toll mounts to 35

NewsWire
0
0

With the recovery of more bodies, the death toll in Madhya Pradesh’s Baleshwar Mahadev temple tragedy rose to 35, while one girl is reportedly missing, Indore collector Illaiaraja T. said on Friday.

Fourteen people have been rescued till now, he added.

Search operation for the missing girl is underway. “Two people who were rescued on Thursday, have been discharged after treatment from hospital,” he stated.

As many as 75 Indian Army jawans and 70 SDRF personnel joined the rescue operation around Thursday midnight, 12 hours after the tragedy.

The Army had to be pressed into service as continuous water seepage in the stepwell was impacting the rescue operation, the Collector said.

Since the stepwell is very old, it was filled with a lot of silt besides other m material. But, the problem of seepage was the most challenging, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra have left from Bhopal to Indore early this morning, as per sources.

The incident occurred at Baleshwar Mahadev temple on Thursday afternoon after a concrete slab over the old stepwell, on which devotees were offering prayers, caved in, due to which around 30 people fell into the well.

Devotees thronged the temple in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami.

A magistral injury has been ordered in the matter.

20230331-093405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meeting Akshay Kumar was overwhelming for actress Aparna Balamurali

    Developing your own personal fashion style

    Mandaviya to intervene into Rs 1.8 cr Covid bill levied by...

    Ceasefire agreements with three Naga groups extended (Ld)