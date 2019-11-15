Indore Test: Mushfiqur delays inevitable as India eye innings win (Tea)

Indore, Nov 16 (IANS) Mushfiqur Rahim’s half century delayed Bangladesh’s slide to an innings defeat on the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Saturday. In what has been otherwise a match that India have dominated, Mushfiqur, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have ensured that the second session on the third day went Bangladesh’s way.

However, it is highly unlikely that the visitors will be able to make India bat again as they are still 152 runs behind with just four wickets in the bag.

Mahmudullah was one of two wickets to fall in the session nicking to Rohit Sharma in the slip cordon off Mohammed Shami. Rohit had earlier dropped a sitter and thus gave Mushfiqur a lifeline.

Liton Das stuck on with Mushfiqur and put up a 63-run stand for the sixth wicket. But his journey also came to a sudden end as he became the only man to fall to Ravichandran Ashwin in the second essay, hitting it straight back to the bowler having made 35 off 39.

Mehidy however held fort with Mushfiqur as the latter crossed his half century and Bangladesh finished on 191/6 at Tea.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami took two wickets while Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav got one each as India remained firmly in control of the first Test at the end of the first session. India declared overnight with a lead of 343 and left Bangladesh reeling at 60/4 at Lunch.

Brief scores: Brief Scores: Bangladesh 150 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 43; Mohammmed Shami 3/27); India 493/6 (Mayank Agarwal 243, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Ajinkya Rahane 86, Ravindra Jadeja 60; Abu Jayed 4/108); Bangladesh 191/6 (Mushfiqur Rahim 53, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 38; Mohammed Shami 3/25)

–IANS

rkm/bbh