Indore’s colourful tradition of Rang Panchami transcends class barriers

The Holi procession or ‘Faag yatra’ or ‘Gair’, different names with one meaning, throws light on the way the festival of colours is celebrated in the Madhya Pradesh capital Indore.

If we talk about the Holi festival in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa and Nimar, it is incomplete without ‘gair’ in Indore which fills everyone with excitement and fun.

‘Gair’ transcends all class barriers and gives the message of social harmony.

In the past two years, the Holi festival was celebrated under the shadow of Covid and that is the main reason people did not feel like they have celebrated the festival of colours as ‘gair’ was not taken out.

With Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announcing taking out ‘gair’ on the occasion of Rang Panchami, people are brimming with excitement and enthusiasm.

Preparations have begun for the event which transcends class barriers.

Sangam Corner Rang Panchami Festival Committee director Kamlesh Khandelwal says: “Our organisation is taking out gair for the past 68 years. But this time the joy will be different as it is being celebrated after a gap of two years.”

The administration is also gearing up for the organisation of the event and the route is being decided. It is making all out efforts for the smooth conduct of the event.

Administrative officers and political parties are also taking stock of the route where ‘gair’ will be taken out.

The tradition dates back to the Holkar dynasty. At that time, the who’s who of the dynasty used to take to the streets to play Holi with the common people. Bullock carts were filled with herbal colours and flowers and whosoever used to meet each other on the way, they used to smear gulal.

With the passage of time, some changes have come in ‘gair’ too. Now, a big vehicle carries flower, gulal and water tankers are also there. Colours are spread in the air using motorpumps, post which all the streets become colourful. Moreover people who are standing in the balconies of the high-rise buildings also get coloured when gulal is spread with motorpumps. Colours are spread everywhere.

‘Gair’ is taken out on various routes and then the people assemble at Rajbada, the palace of the erstwhile Holkar rulers.

Revellers take part in the tradition and make the atmosphere colourful by dancing and singing.

