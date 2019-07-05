Inducted into BJP, 10 Goa Congress’ breakaway MLAs to meet Shah

Panaji, July 11 (IANS) Hours after 10 Goa Congress MLAs split from the party and joined the BJP, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant late on Wednesday headed for the national capital, to introduce the newly inducted lawmakers to Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Thursday.

“The new MLAs will be meeting Amit Shah in Delhi at 10 a.m.,” Sawant told reporters at Goa’s Dabolim international airport, before heading for New Delhi.

When asked if a cabinet reshuffle was likely in view of the development, Sawant said that the decision would be taken by the party High Command on Thursday.

Earlier today, the BJP engineered a split in the 15-member Congress legislative party, with 10 MLAs breaking away from the Congress party to later merge with the saffron party.

