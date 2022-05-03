INDIALIFESTYLE

Indulge in the flavours of Eid

NewsWire
0
1

New Delhi, May 3 (IANSlife) Eid is celebrated all over the world, and the best part is eating all of the delicious food while surrounded by the warmth and love of family and friends. Typically, the spread consists of non-vegetarian food, leaving our vegetarian friends with limited options.

Collosal Hospitality’s Kynd Cafe and Bar Pune have come up with delicious and healthy vegetarian options like “Veg Galouti Kebab” and “Mushroom Kheema Pav” which you can easily male at home.

Mushroom Pav – Portion: 2

Ingredients:

Mushroom 250gm

Porcini mushroom 20gm

Chopped garlic 10gm

Chopped ginger 5gm

Chopped masala 100gm

Lemon slice 15gm

Green coriander 5gm

Amul butter 10gm

Oil 10ml

Salt 2gm

Pav 8 pieces

Kitchen king 2gm

Green chilli 2gm

Onion rings (raw) 50gm

METHOD:

Take a pan heat it adds oil and saute chopped garlic and chopped ginger until it’s golden brown. Add mushroom and porcini mushroom in it and saute it until all the water reduces and it’s soft in texture. Then add chopped masala, kitchen king, green coriander to it. Add salt as per the seasoning. Take four pieces of pav (mini slider bun) cut it from the top and remove all sponges from inside. Then toast it in the oven for 10seconds and remove it back. Then fill it with the mushroom mixer. And garnish it with chilly and lemon slices. And some onion rings on the side.

Edamame Galouti Kebab

Ingredients:

Edamame 150 gm

Hung Curd 50 gm

Spinach 200 gm

Mace powder 10 gm

Black pepper 5 gm

Green cardamom 20 gm

Gram flour 100 gm

Salt 20 gm

Chaat masala 30 gm

Cumin powder 20 gm

Almonds 30 gm

Coriander leaves 40 gm

Green chilli 20 gm

Methi mayonnaise 2 tsp

Ghee 10 ml

METHOD

First take hung curd then add chopped edamame, blanched spinach, chopped green chilli, coriander leaves, gram flour, dried fruits, salt, mace powder, and freshly cracked black pepper. Mix well all the ingredients, making sure the edamame, spinach and hung curd are combined well. Do not over-knead and prepare small-sized patties or kebabs. Now, shallow fry kebabs on a hot plate with ghee till the kebabs turn golden brown. Drain the kebab into kitchen paper to remove excess oil. Finally, serve the edamame, kebab with methi mayonnaise.

20220503-142402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Decision on Karnataka lockdown extension on June 5: CM

    Battle for UP: Yogi’s Hindu Vahini is back in action

    Modi also likely to speak with Putin on Monday

    BJP delegation to meet EC over Trinamool MLA’s remarks