Industrial output rises to 5.2% in January

India’s industrial output or index of industrial production (IIP) went up by 5.2 per cent in January, according to data released on Friday by the statistics ministry. It was 4.7 per cent in December 2022.

For the April-January period of 2022-23, IIP growth was 5.4 per cent, down from 13.7 per cent recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

The manufacturing output rose by 3.7 per cent in January 2023, up from 3.1 per cent in December 2022, electricity production was also higher by 12.7 per cent in January 2023 compared to an increase of 10.4 per cent in December 2022.

Mining output growth though was 8.8 per cent in January 2023, down from 10 per cent growth recorded in December 2022.

