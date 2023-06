India’s index of industrial production (IIP) rose by 4.2 per cent in April, significantly higher than that for March, when it had touched a five-month low of 1.1 per cent. That number has now been revised to 1.7 per cent.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday, the IIP growth was 6.7 per cent in April 2022.

Retail inflation for May 2023 fell to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent as food prices fell.

