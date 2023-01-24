Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal has received a letter claiming threat to life “if he does not pay five million pounds (Rs 50 crore) within 48 hours”.

A police officer said on Tuesday that a case has been registered against a prisoner at Bilaspur Central Jail after a complaint in this regard was received on Monday.

The police said that Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited, had received death threats through a letter, after which a complaint was filed by the company’s general manager, Sudhir Roy.

The letter, addressed to Naveen Jindal, was written on January 18.

