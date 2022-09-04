Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry’s death in a car accident on Sunday in Maharashtra’s Palghar has shocked and saddened the corporate world with several high-profile business leaders condoling his untimely demise.

“So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group,” chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka tweeted.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Hard to digest. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti. “

“Deeply saddened to hear that #CyrusMistry is no more. His tragic accident is shocking. He was a great human being and a thorough gentleman, will miss his ever-smiling presence,” Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel and Power tweeted.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life, and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times,” N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons said.

In a statement, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said: “TCS mourns the untimely demise of our former chairman, Cyrus Mistry. He was a warm, friendly, and congenial person who built a strong relationship with the TCS family during his time as the Chairman of the company. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and friends in their time of loss.”

20220904-200401