INDIA

Industry leaders mourn Cyrus Mistry’s death

NewsWire
0
0

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry’s death in a car accident on Sunday in Maharashtra’s Palghar has shocked and saddened the corporate world with several high-profile business leaders condoling his untimely demise.

“So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group,” chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka tweeted.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Hard to digest. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti. “

“Deeply saddened to hear that #CyrusMistry is no more. His tragic accident is shocking. He was a great human being and a thorough gentleman, will miss his ever-smiling presence,” Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel and Power tweeted.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr. Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life, and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times,” N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons said.

In a statement, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said: “TCS mourns the untimely demise of our former chairman, Cyrus Mistry. He was a warm, friendly, and congenial person who built a strong relationship with the TCS family during his time as the Chairman of the company. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and friends in their time of loss.”

20220904-200401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With only 214 active cases, 31 UP districts are Covid free

    Hyderabad Zoo drops ‘Komaram Bheem’ name for newborn gaur after row

    Terrorist involved in killing of bank manager neutralised in Kashmir encounter...

    ED arrests 2 aides of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case