AIADMK deposed coordinator and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam has said that the disruption in services of Arasu Cable TV corporation is due to the inefficiency of the state government.

He called upon the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin to immediately restore the services of the corporation in full measure.

The former Chief Minister charged that the corporation had informed that the glitches in services would be rectified in 24 hours, the disruption itself was due to the non-payment of charges to the software service providers.

He said that the software service provider was not paid the charges for the past year and called upon the Chief Minister to immediately intervene in the matter and to take appropriate steps to restore the functioning of the Cable TV corporation.

O. Panneerselvam said that people of Tamil Nadu were worried that they would not be able to have low-cost services for assessing various TV channels. He said that the operations of the corporation would get crippled, and charged that the government was supporting private Direct to Home service providers instead of supporting the Arasu Cable TV network corporation.

The former Chief Minister said that this would lead to the low-cost services being compromised for the private DTH operators and wanted the state government to sort out the issue at the earliest.

20221122-063144