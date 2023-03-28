INDIA

Infant burnt to death after kerosene lamp falls on cot in Gurugram

In a tragic incident, an infant was burnt to death after a kerosene lamp fell on the folding cot on which he was sleeping at Ghata village in Gurugram district on Tuesday, the police said.

The family of the one-and-a-half-year old victim, which hails from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, stays in a rented accommodation at Ghata village.

Fire department officials said that Satish, the father of the victim, was out for work while his wife had gone to pick up their elder son from school after leaving the sleeping child at home.

The woman had locked the house from outside when the lamp lit in a temple in the house fell on the folding cot which caught fire. The landlord and neighbours came to know about the fire when smoke started to come out of the house with the child crying.

The people on the spot somehow managed to control the fire, but they could not save the child. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

20230328-213401

