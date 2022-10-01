SOUTH ASIA

Infant dies from polio in Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

A 10-month-old infant died after being confirmed with the wild poliovirus in North Waziristan district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement on Friday night, the Ministry said that the National Institute of Health had confirmed that the child had onset of paralysis on September 15 and suffered from disabilities on his left arm and neck, reports Xinhua news agency.

This was the 20th polio case of the year.

All the cases in Pakistan this year were detected in KP, with two patients from Lakki Marwat, 17 from North Waziristan and one from South Waziristan.

The children of Pakistan need more support than ever now, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The current humanitarian crisis in the country has increased the risk of wild polio transmission. It is crucial to support polio eradication now to protect them from further health concerns,” the Minister added.

The poliovirus has been detected outside KP, however, it has not paralysed children elsewhere in Pakistan, according to the Ministry.

20221001-083404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India rejects Pak-China joint statement on J&K, CPEC

    Myanmar protestors flood Mandalay streets despite army crackdown

    Contrary to Taliban claims, Afghanistan remains world’s biggest opiate supplier

    Afghans flood passport offices in bid to leave country