An 11-month-old who was kidnapped from Goa’s Vasco has been rescued from Mumbai’s Mahim and the two culprits arrested, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police, South Goa, Abhishek Dhania, informed that the police team, along with the child and both the accused, are on the way to Goa.

Deepak Yadav alias Langda and Kani were arrested in this case, which was solved within 24 hours by Vasco police.

A homeless woman, originally from Karnataka and living on the footpath at Vasco, had complained that, on May 11, her minor son was kidnapped by accused persons, who were also residing on the footpath.

Police registered a case and began investigations. They also took the assistance of personnel of Mumbai’s Pydhonie police station to trace the accused.

