INDIA

Infant rescued from borewell in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was rescued from a borewell in Dudhapur village of Dhrangadhra Taluka in Surendranagar.

An Indian Army team rescued Shivam on Tuesday night and rushed him to a Government hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Dhrangadhra Military Station had received a call from Assistant Superintendent of Police requesting to rescue an infant who had fallen into a narrow borewell in Dudhapur village.

A Quick Reaction Team, on reaching the spot, noticed that in a 300 feet deep borewell, Shivam was stuck at 25 feet. Also, the water had reached upto the child’s nose, but still he was able to breath and his screams could be heard, a defence press statement said.

The team ingeniously modified a metallic hook and tied it to Manila rope and sent it down the borewell. In a few minutes, the hook got entangled to the T-shirt of the child and the rope was slowly pulled out successfully. The rescued child was rushed to CU Shah hospital in Surendranagar, where his health condition is stable.

20220608-140603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rapper Moosewala killing tragic loss for Punjabi diaspora, say media reports

    NSE fraud: CBI gets 7 days custody of Chitra Ramkrishna

    18-year-old boy gifts bike to a teacher-turned-delivery boy

    Olympian Sushil Kumar taken to Haridwar to find who sheltered him