A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was rescued from a borewell in Dudhapur village of Dhrangadhra Taluka in Surendranagar.

An Indian Army team rescued Shivam on Tuesday night and rushed him to a Government hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Dhrangadhra Military Station had received a call from Assistant Superintendent of Police requesting to rescue an infant who had fallen into a narrow borewell in Dudhapur village.

A Quick Reaction Team, on reaching the spot, noticed that in a 300 feet deep borewell, Shivam was stuck at 25 feet. Also, the water had reached upto the child’s nose, but still he was able to breath and his screams could be heard, a defence press statement said.

The team ingeniously modified a metallic hook and tied it to Manila rope and sent it down the borewell. In a few minutes, the hook got entangled to the T-shirt of the child and the rope was slowly pulled out successfully. The rescued child was rushed to CU Shah hospital in Surendranagar, where his health condition is stable.

