Infant sleeping next to mother in Rajasthan govt hospital killed by stray dogs

In a shocking incident, stray dogs mauled an infant to death at a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district after taking him away from his sleeping mother.

The infant’s father was undergoing treatment in the Sirohi government hospital. The month-old baby was asleep with his mother and two siblings on the floor beside his father’s bed when the dogs took him away, said police officials, adding that the father was suffering from silicosis.

Later his mutilated body was recovered near a water tank outside the ward.

Surprisingly, the CCTV failed to capture the incident.

The incident was brought to light by Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha, when he narrated it in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night.

As per district collector Bhanwar Lal, the nursing officer Suresh Meena has been suspended with immediate effect for negligence, and services of guard Bhavani Singh and ward boy Ujjawal Devasi have been terminated.

An inquiry would be conducted into lapse to know how dogs entered the hospital ward, said hospital officials.

20230301-102603

