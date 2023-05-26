INDIALIFESTYLE

Infant suspected to have died, 30 ill after drinking contaminated water in K’taka (Ld)

An infant was suspected to have died and 30 others fell ill after consuming contaminated water in the Rekalamaradi village in Raichur district.

The district health officer (DHO), Surendra Babu said on Friday that the authorities were “collecting information on the death of the infant due to consumption of contaminated water”.

The locals claimed that the infant from the village admitted to the hospital had died due to vomiting and loose motion.

The samples of drinking water from the village have been sent to the lab. Prima facie it is established that the villagers fell ill after consuming the water, he said.

“A team of doctors have been deputed to the village for the next 24 hours. Required medical equipment, medicines have also been provided and temporary alternate drinking water arrangements made,” Babu said.

He further stated that people have been asked to visit doctors if they develop symptoms of vomiting and loose motion. Directions have been given to the villagers to drink only boiled water.

The authorities said that the people, who fell ill, have been shifted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and other hospitals in Arakera and Devadurga.

The villagers also claimed that the sewage water had got mixed with the drinking water. “Due to the improper work while fixing the pipes, such tragedies are recurring,” said a local.

The local villagers are blaming Gram Panchayat officials for being negligent. The officials of the health department rushed to the spot and were camping in the village.

Police also visited the village, and authorities have made alternative arrangements for drinking water.

In June 2022, three people died and more than 60, including 23 children, were hospitalised after allegedly drinking contaminated water in Raichur town. Then CM Basavaraj Bommai had announced Rs 5 lakh solatium each for the families of the three persons who died after consuming contaminated water. Raichur district is one among the most backward districts in the state.

