INDIA

Infant tied up, smothered to death inside plastic box in Patna

In a grisly case, a two-and-half-month-old infant was killed here by being placed inside a plastic box with her hands and legs were tied, police said on Wednesday.

The gruesome murder was reported from in Ghazipur locality under Kadamkuan police station on Wednesday afternoon. .

“The victim’s father came to our police station at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and informed us about his missing infant. We immediately went to his house and searched the entire area. We scanned CCTV cameras of the area but did not find any clue about the infant being taken away by someone. When we thoroughly checked the entire house, a plastic box was found in the kitchen. When we opened box, the infant was found dead with her hands and legs tied with cloth,” said SI Lal Bahadur Yadav of the Kadamkuan police station.

“We are investigating the case with all angles and called the FSL team for technical analysis to collect the fingerprints of the plastic box. It looks like the infant was suffocated inside the box. It is a brutal act of the accused,” he said.

The deceased was identified as Anshi and his father is a painter and also runs a tea stall in Ghazipur locality.

“We are scanning the CCTV cameras in the vicinity to find clues in the house of the victim. The case will be solved soon,” the SI said.

20230426-203203

