INDIA

Infant undergoes complex surgery at Lucknow’s KGMU

NewsWire
0
0

A four-month-old infant suffering from a rare congenital condition called congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH), successfully underwent a complex surgery at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

The baby, a resident of Rae Bareli, was operated upon on November 10 and discharged on Wednesday.

He was experiencing breathing difficulties was brought to the paediatric department of KGMU on November 9.

The examination revealed left side of the boy’s diaphragm was not developed properly. Due to this, the small intestine of the boy compressed lungs, making breathing difficult.

“A microscope was put in his chest to perform reconstruction of diaphragm,” said Dr J.D. Rawat from the paediatric department.

He said such rare congenital anomalies occurs in one out of every 10,000-15,000 live births and major challenge was to give anaesthesia as lung was already compromised.

“We were not sure whether he will be able to come out of unconsciousness and will be stable after the surgery. However, the surgery was successful and the child is stable and recovering well,” he added.

20221117-085804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IT raids at multiple units of Khyber business group in Kashmir

    Nearly 80% SMEs expect pick up in orderbook in coming months

    K’taka: Complaint against police inspector for arresting elderly lady in absence...

    Karnataka’s BJP govt rattled as Bitcoin allegations reach PMO