SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Infantino only candidate for FIFA 2023 presidential election

NewsWire
0
0

FIFA has announced that it received one candidature — Gianni Infantino — for its presidential election that will be held in 2023.

Following the call for election issued by the FIFA Council on March 30 this year, FIFA’s member associations have proposed, in due time and form, the incumbent FIFA president for its next presidential election.

No other candidature has been submitted.

The election will take place at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on March 16, 2023, according to the international football governing body.

The 52-year-old Infantino was elected as the president of FIFA during the 2016 FIFA Extraordinary Congress in February 2016, becoming the ninth president in the history of the organization. He was re-elected as FIFA President in June 2019 to start his first full four-year term.

20221118-094603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Digital broadcast of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in India to...

    We are looking for trophy, not sympathy, says Chelsea coach Tuchel...

    Lewandowski may miss England tie

    It’s a great opportunity for me to give back to the...